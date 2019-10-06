Southeast Fresno apartment catches on fire because of domestic violence, police say

An ongoing domestic dispute between a husband and wife spread into an apartment fire that endangered a different family, including multiple children. The Fresno Bee

An ongoing domestic dispute between a husband and wife spread into an apartment fire that endangered a different family, including multiple children, Fresno police said.

Police arrived around 10:18 p.m. Saturday at a southeast Fresno apartment complex near North Valeria Street and East Grant Avenue, where a man, identified Sunday by police as Jose Cisneros, set his apartment on fire following an argument with his wife.

According to Lt. Charlie Chamalbide, the wife and her family all escaped the fire without injury.

But members of a different family who lived in an upper unit ended up suffering injuries while jumping out of a second-story window to avoid being trapped in a burning apartment.

One member of the seven-person family broke an ankle while jumping, Chamalbide said.

The family, which included four to five children, is displaced, as is the family involved in the domestic violence.

Chamalbide said police received a call about Cisneros, 38, because of domestic violence each of the past three days. Cisneros managed to elude officers previously.

He was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and has a pending charge of arson, according to police. He was recovering from injuries at Community Regional Medical Center on Sunday.

Police said Cisneros had smoke inhalation and scratches from a breaking glass.