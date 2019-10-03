Suspect arrested in 20-year-old Visalia serial sex assault investigation

SHARE COPY LINK

A 52-year-old Visalia man was arrested Wednesday as a suspect in a string of unsolved sexual assaults dating back to 1999.

Police said Nickey Duane Stane is connected with at least seven assaults that happened from 1999 through 2000. Stane’s alleged victims ranged in age from 17 to 41, with most of them teenagers.

Visalia Police Chief Jason Salazar said investigators used DNA evidence to link Stane to the assaults. He will be charged with assaulting four of the victims.

“This case generated a good deal of attention and it struck fear in the hearts of women,” Salazar said.

Salazar said Stane allegedly used a similar method of attacking the victims.

Several of the victims told police the suspect used a black hand gun and wore a hooded sweat shirt tied tightly around his face to try and disguise himself.

He also threatened the woman that he would shoot them if they did not comply. He is accused of fondling their breasts, masturbating in front of them or forcing them to orally copulate him.

Stane remains in Tulare County jail.

This story will be updated.

Nickey Duane Stane Screenshot, Tulare County District Attorney