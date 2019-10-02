Critically wounded man runs into SW Fresno youth center

SHARE COPY LINK

A man critically wounded Wednesday afternoon in southwest Fresno was rushed to a hospital after he ran for help to a neighborhood youth center, police reported.

The shooting took place about 1 p.m. near Elm and California avenues. Lt. Carl McKnight said the 22-year-old victim was found by police after he ran to the nearby Edward S. Willis youth center. McKnight said the victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the torso.

Police believe there was a confrontation between the victim and another male at the Valley Gas station at Elm and California. As the victim ran to the youth center, the gunman fled on a motorized scooter and remains at large.