Bulldog gang members arrested in grab-and-run robberies

Fresno police identified Moises Beltran, 27, as the man arrested on felony charges in grab-and-run store thefts. Fresno Police Department

Six Bulldog gang members and associates were booked in connection with grab-and-run crimes in the Fresno area, police reported Monday.

Police began an investigation after the Kohl’s department store in the 3600 block of West Shaw Avenue was targeted by a man and woman on Sept. 7, according to Sgt. Brian Pierce. A detective obtained a license plate of a suspect car and later identified it in a similar theft at an Autozone in the 2600 block of North Blackstone Avenue.

Pierce said officers conducted surveillance of the vehicle in the 3500 block of East Santa Ana Avenue and stopped it at a CVS pharmacy at East Shaw and North Fresno Street. Moises Beltran, 27, was booked on several felony charges. Police said he’s a Bulldog gang member.

Tuesday, officers served a warrant at the Santa Ana address and arrested five other people, said Pierce. They were identified as gang members Gabriel Garza, 21, Joe Hernandez, 35 and Frank Martinez, 33, and associates Crystal Clough, 36 and Yolanda Arias, 35.