14-year-old California boy arrested for making threats in a group text message

Stock photo

A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with allegedly making threats in a group text this week, the Porterville Police Department announced.

According to police, two teens were brought to the police department by their parents to report receiving multiple threatening text messages in a group chat.

Police said the teens received the threat from an unfamiliar phone number and later learned that the messages were being sent on a thread, containing four more teenagers by name.

The six text recipients were familiar with each other and attend Porterville-area high schools, police said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Detectives interviewed all six on Tuesday and one confessed to sending the threatening messages, including himself in the group text message in an attempt to avoid suspicion.

The teenager was charged with making criminal threats and was booked into Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.