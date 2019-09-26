Suspect booked for evading police after high-speed crash at McLane High School

Brayan Gomez, 21, was arrested after a high-speed chase that started in Clovis and ended in east-central Fresno. Clovis Police Department

Workers on Thursday morning were repairing fences at McLane High School after a high-speed crash that started with a chase just after midnight in Clovis.

Brayan Gomez, 21, of Fresno was booked on charges of felony evading and possession of a high-capacity firearm magazine after he crashed into the fence, at the corner on East Clinton and North Cedar avenues, according to Clovis police spokesman Ty Woods.

Police first tried to stop Gomez at Willow and San Gabriel avenues. Several police vehicles were involved in the pursuit. No one was injured, Woods reported.