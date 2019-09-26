After multi-car crash, he told officers it was his 4th DUI

Jesus Garcia-Pacheco is given a breathalyzer test by Madera police. Madera Police Department

A man arrested Wednesday night after a multi-vehicle collision told Madera police that the incident was his fourth DUI arrest.

Jesus Garcia-Pacheco veered from his lane and struck two parked vehicles near Yosemite Avenue and Mace Street, according to a post on the Madera Police Department’s Facebook page.

His blood-alcohol level at the time of the crash was three times the legal limit, police said. Garcia-Pacheco was booked into the Madera County correction facility.

No one was hurt in the crash.