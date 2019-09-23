OfferUp meeting goes wrong. Buyer robbed, hit by car at Visalia Lowe’s, police say

A man was hospitalized after attempting to sell a bag of items to two suspects who robbed and hit him with a car in a Lowe’s parking lot Monday evening, Visalia police said.

According to a news release from the department, the victim went to the parking lot to sell a bag that he had posted on the OfferUp website. The suspect stole the bag and the victim chased after them but was struck by a car driven by a second suspect, police said.

The man was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center with an injury to his leg.

Both suspects fled the scene. No descriptions were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department at 559-713-4738.