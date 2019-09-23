Teens arrested after threats cause school lockdown in Madera County

What happens during a school lockdown? A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works.

Two teenagers were arrested in connection to threats that closed a school south of Madera on Monday afternoon, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Ripperdan Community Day School, located at 26133 Avenue 7 in Ripperdan, was placed under a brief lockdown “in an abundance of caution.” There is no threat to school safety since the lockdown ended, sheriff officials said. Ripperdan teaches students from grades seven to 12.

The two teens, who were not identified due to their age, were arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, including criminal threats and conspiracy to commit a crime, and will be booked into the Madera County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Sheriff officials said they received a call around 12:15 p.m. from Ripperdan Community Day School about threats made over the phone.

“Deputies immediately made contact with the school and obtained statements once on scene,” a statement from the sheriff’s office reads. “During the course of the investigation, two juvenile suspects were positively identified and taken into custody.”

The sheriff’s office said no further information will be provided because the case involves juveniles.