Tulare County man booked in lewd acts with child case

Cesar Rodriguez Tulare County Sheriff's Office

An Orosi man has been arrested on charges of lewd acts with a 13-year-old, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday.

He was identified as Cesar Rodriguez, 31.

A sheriff’s spokeswoman said the arrest took place Friday after deputies went to a home in Orosi to investigate a report of lewd acts with a 13-year-old. Rodriguez was taken into custody and booked into the Tulare County jail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call detective Will Salinas at 559-733-6218.