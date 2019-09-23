Crime

Tulare County man booked in lewd acts with child case

Cesar Rodriguez
Cesar Rodriguez Tulare County Sheriff's Office

An Orosi man has been arrested on charges of lewd acts with a 13-year-old, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday.

He was identified as Cesar Rodriguez, 31.

A sheriff’s spokeswoman said the arrest took place Friday after deputies went to a home in Orosi to investigate a report of lewd acts with a 13-year-old. Rodriguez was taken into custody and booked into the Tulare County jail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call detective Will Salinas at 559-733-6218.

  Comments  