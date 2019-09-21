Visalia police investigate stabbing that left man critically injured

Visalia police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was stabbed in the head and arm early Saturday morning, according to a news release.

Officers arrived around 1 a.m. to the 2800 block of north Thomas Street and found the man with stab wounds.

The man was unable to provide a description of the suspect. He was taken to a local hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 559-713-4234.