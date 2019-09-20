Very intoxicated DUI suspect located by Madera police, caught on video

Watch suspected DUI driver in Madera with open container Madera police received multiple calls regarding a suspsected drunk driver in a dark SUV near Tozer and Yosemite avenues. Officers said the suspect was covered in vomit and had an open beer in the center console. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Madera police received multiple calls regarding a suspsected drunk driver in a dark SUV near Tozer and Yosemite avenues. Officers said the suspect was covered in vomit and had an open beer in the center console.

Thanks to citizens, Madera police officers on Thursday night were able to locate a driver suspected of being very intoxicated, eliminating risk of other drivers being put in danger on the roads.

The incident was captured on video, which police shared on Facebook on Friday morning.

The suspect was identified by police as Hector Salgado.

“This is the third time Salgado has been arrested for DUI within a little over three years,” police said on the Facebook post.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Prior to officers making contact with Salgado on Thursday night, dispatchers received multiple calls of a suspcted drunk driver in a dark Jeep near Tozer and Yosemite avenues. When located by officers, Salgado was parked in a parking lot, inside the vehicle and covered in vomit, according to the post.

There is an open beer can in the center console and a passenger can be seen inside the vehicle.

As one officer speaks to him, Salgado appears distracted on his phone. When he’s asked to step out of the car, he almost stumbles backwards.

“He can thank Officer Hall for not letting him fall to the ground,” the post reads.