Female arrives at hospital with gunshot wound; Fresno police searching for suspect

A shooting broke out Thursday night with 26 rounds fired, striking a vehicle in an apartment complex in southwest Fresno. Larry Valenzuela

A young female is in critical condition after she was shot in the torso Thursday night in Fresno.

Around 9:45 p.m., Fresno Police reported to Tulare and Mayor for a shotspotter activation of 26 rounds fired.

Lt. Bill Dooley said that when police arrived they did not find any victims. But they found a vehicle that had been struck multiple times and multiple caliber shell casings at an apartment complex on Kern Street and Collins Avenue.

About 10 minutes into the investigation, officers were notified by Community Regional Medical Center that a female with a gunshot wound was dropped off. Her identity was not released.

She immediately went into surgery and is in critical condition.

However, officers are still investigating if the female is connected to the shooting scene because they have not been able to speak with her.

One witness stated they heard gunshots and saw a small vehicle driving northbound in the alley near the apartment complex but did not see any shots being fired from the vehicle. The vehicle then fled at a high rate of speed.

Details on the vehicle description were not released.

Police still are searching for suspect. If anyone has information call the Fresno Police Department.