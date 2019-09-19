Man stabbed several times in southeast Fresno, police say

Stock photo

A man in his 50s was stabbed several times Thursday night in Fresno.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. on Jackson and Illinois Avenues. Lt. Bill Dooley said no one is being cooperative but the stabbing might be related to an argument over money being owed.

The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center and is in surgery. His status is unknown.

There is no suspect information.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Police remained on scene for investigation.