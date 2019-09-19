Man and woman who were shot in downtown Fresno tried to flee to Madera

Fresno Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a vehicle Thursday night and struck and man and woman inside.

Police responded around 6 p.m. to G and San Benito Streets in Fresno for two vehicles involved in a disturbance. The caller stated one vehicle opened fire on the other before both cars fled.

About 10 minutes later, officers received a call from a crime scene investigation technician who reported a vehicle passed them at a high rate of speed and was driving erratically on northbound Highway 99 near Clinton Avenue.

The vehicle matched the description of the car that had been struck. The tech also said it noticed a bullet hole on the car.

About 20 minutes later, California Highway Patrol stated they had stopped the same car on Highway 99 near Avenue 12 in Madera.

Officers found two women and a man, all in their 20s, inside the car. The male driver and a female passenger had been struck by gunfire.

Both were transported to Community Regional Medical Center and are in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the disturbance is unknown.

There is no information on the suspect vehicle or suspect.

It’s unknown if it’s gang related.

Highway 99 near Avenue 12 was closed for roughly an hour before it reopened around 8:30 p.m.