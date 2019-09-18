Woman struck by vehicle after Costco parking lot argument boils over, Fresno police say

Stock photo

Fresno police are investigating a possible road rage incident after a driver allegedly struck a woman with a vehicle in a Costco parking lot.

Details are preliminary about the incident, reported at 7:46 p.m. Tuesday in the store’s parking lot at 4500 West Shaw Ave.

Before the altercation happened, the victim and her passenger were traveling in a vehicle nearby, and had switched lanes in front of the suspect’s vehicle, according to Fresno Police spokesman Lt. Mark Hudson.

That may have angered the suspect, who began to follow the victim and her passenger, according to police reports.

The victim drove into the parking lot, and the suspect continued to follow.

An argument erupted in the parking lot, with yelling back and forth between the two parties. The argument allegedly boiled over when the suspect drove at the victim and struck her with the vehicle.

The suspect then fled northbound in an unknown direction. Officers made contact with her soon after.

The victim was taken to Saint Agnes Medical Center for treatment. Her condition is unknown.

Police have not identified the victim or suspect in the case.