Man already in prison accused of Parlier murder

Edward Elizondo, left, is accused of murdering Jorge Reynosa, right, in Parlier in March 2018, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says. Fresno County Sheriff's Office

A 23-year-old man already in prison has now been accused of murdering a man in 2018, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Edward Elizondo of Parlier has been in the Wasco State Prison since June 18 for a sentence stemming from firearms charges. But he is now in the Fresno County Jail awaiting court proceedings, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Tony Botti.

Detectives say Elizondo allegedly shot and killed Jorge Reynosa, 20, near the Quail Run Apartments in Parlier on March 16, 2018.

Just after 9 p.m. on that day, Parlier officers responded to a call of shots fired at 13500 Tuolumne St. and found Reynosa lying in the driveway of the complex, Botti said. Reynosa is from Reedley.

A motive for the shooting has not been established.

Anyone with information about Elizondo is asked to call Detective Jose Mora at 559-600-8205 or to report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at valleycrimestoppers.org.