Man shot by Fresno police after running from drug deal sentenced to 10 years

A man who was shot through the hip by a police sergeant and later admitted he was selling drugs was sentenced Monday by a federal judge to 10 years in prison.

Bert Harris, 38, was shot in December 2017 after police saw him conducting a drug deal at an east-central Fresno apartment complex. Harris fled on a bike when officers approached and was chased until he jumped off his bike, started running, pulled out a gun and was shot by a police officer.

Police found meth and marijuana on Harris and he admitted to police he was selling the drugs and needed the gun for protection.

Fresno police said then that Harris was originally from Southern California and was a gang member with an extensive criminal record. Harris was wanted on a felony warrant out of Fresno for evading law enforcement.

Following the shooting, Harris was treated at Community Regional Medical Center and police took him into custody. No officers were injured in the 2017 shooting.

Harris will serve 10 years and three months for carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing meth with intent to distribute.