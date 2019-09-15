Fresno Uber driver shot during attempted carjacking, cops say

What Uber, Lyft riders can do to stay safe To help keep riders safe, Uber has published tips that a ride-share passenger can do to stay safe. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK To help keep riders safe, Uber has published tips that a ride-share passenger can do to stay safe.

An Uber driver was shot during an attempted carjacking west of Highway 99 early Sunday morning, Fresno police said.

The man had just dropped off a customer on Shields Avenue near Valentine Avenue when three people approached him just after 3 a.m.

The group of three demanded the vehicle and one of them shot the driver before they all ran away, according to police.

The driver was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Police do not have a description of the suspects and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information can contact Fresno police at 559-621-7000.