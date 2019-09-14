Fresno man stabbed after refusing to give one of his cigarettes

Stock photo

Fresno police are searching for a suspect after a man arrived with a stab wound Saturday night at Community Regional Medical Center.

According to police, the incident happened at 7:19 p.m. near Grant Avenue and Fifth Street.

Lt. Tim Tietjen said the victim was walking to a convenient store nearby when he was confronted by the suspect, described as a Hispanic male in his 30s.

The suspect asked the victim for a cigarette.

But after the victim refused, the suspect became angry and slashed the victim’s forearm with a knife.

The victim contacted family who then drove him to CRMC. He is in stable condition.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

The victim said he had never met the suspect before.