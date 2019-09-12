Visalia man booked on DUI, homicide charges in death of cyclist

Manuel Mesa was arrested after a bicyclist, 61, died in a hit-and-run collision, Visalia Police Department

Visalia police booked a man on charges of homicide and DUI after a 61-year-old bicyclist was reportedly hit by his car and dragged 200 yards Wednesday.

He was identified as Manuel Mesa, 40.

Police say Mesa was southbound on North Court Street about 1:30 p.m. as a woman was riding in a bike lane on West Wren Avenue. She failed to yield for a stop sign at Court and collided with Mesa, who initially stopped , then drove away with the rider under his Honda Accord. The rider died of her injuries.

Police later found the Accord in the 1500 block of North Turner and arrested Mesa.