Tulare County man arrested on child pornography charges

Jacob Berrones was booked into the Tulare County jail on child pornography charges Tulare County Sheriff's Office

A Terra Bella man was booked on child pornography charges following an investigation of illegal material that was being sent over the internet, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office reported.

He was identified as Jacob Berrones, 26.

A sheriff’s spokesman detectives found multiple images and videos in his possession. He was being held on a bail of $210,000.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact detectives at 800-808-0488, or anonymously at 559-725-4194.