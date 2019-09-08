Crime
4-year-old boy shot in the head, another man wounded. Police seeking public’s help
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
Hanford police are searching for a man who shot another man and his 4-year-old son in a gas station parking lot early Sunday morning.
According to Hanford police Cpl. Jason Gustion, just before 2 a.m. officers were dispatched to the Chevron gas station at the corner of 12th Avenue and Hanford Armona Road.
Police found a 29-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds outside a Ford Mustang that crashed into a pole nearby. Inside the car, officers found a 4-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his head. Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital and are in stable condition.
Police said the 29-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspected shooter inside the store. The nature of the argument remained unclear Sunday. The argument continued outside the store. Police said the shooter opened fire as the 29-year-old victim was driving his car. The driver and the child were struck by gunfire, causing the driver to slam into the utility pole.
The shooter was last seen fleeing east in a pickup truck.
A description of the man was not available. Police said he last was seen wearing a black hat and a black shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hanford detectives at 559-585-2540.
Comments