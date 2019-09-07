Man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound; Madera County deputies search for suspect

The Madera County Sheriff’s are searching for the suspect of an apparent drive-by shooting that left one man injured Saturday afternoon. Madera County Sheriff's Department

Madera County Sheriff’s are searching for a suspect after an apparent drive-by shooting left one man injured Saturday afternoon.

Deputies responded around 3 p.m. to the 29000 block of Avenue 13 1/2 for a call regarding shots fired.

When deputies responded to the scene, they located two abandoned vehicles in the area. One of the vehicles appeared to have damage consistent with being shot, according to a Madera County social media post.

During the investigation, a man, whose identity was not released, checked in at a local emergency room for a gunshot wound.

His condition is unknown at the time, but his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Deputies are searching the area for the suspect driver and any potential occupants who were in the vehicle. There currently is no physical description of the suspect.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at 559-675-7770.