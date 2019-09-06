Crime
Tulare Co. Sheriff’s sergeant arrested for suspicion of domestic violence, investigation continues
A Tulare County Sheriff’s officer was arrested Friday for domestic violence.
Sgt. Richard Ramirez, 45, was placed on administrative leave following his arrest by the Visalia Police Department, the Tulare County Sheriff’s office announced late Friday.
Among the charges Ramirez faces is corporal injury of a spouse and dissuading a witness from prosecuting a crime, according to the Tulare County jail log. Ramirez’s bond was set at $250,000.
The department added that an internal affairs investigation has been started but could not elaborate further.
Sheriff Mike Boudreaux was unavailable Friday.
A news release from the Tulare County Sheriff’s office states Boudreaux is confident that Visalia police conducted a thorough investigation and that personnel of the Sheriff’s Office are held “to the highest of standards.”
