Husband and wife violently attacked, Fresno police say. Search is on for the suspects

Two suspects are at large after allegedly assaulting a man with a crowbar then running over his wife in southeast Fresno, police said.

Lt. Bill Dooley said police received multiple calls around 9 p.m. Friday for a hit-and-run on McKenzie Avenue at Orchard Street.

When officers arrived, a large group of people were surrounding the husband and wife.

Police discovered there had been a verbal disturbance between two families at an apartment complex.

One of the suspects chased and struck the husband several times with a crowbar.

Then as the victim’s wife tried to load her husband into a vehicle, she was struck by a car.

The male suspect who attacked the man with a crowbar, as well as a female suspect, were in the car that slammed into the wife and caused her to go airborne and hit the ground, police said.

The suspects took off northbound on Orchard, and police still are searching for them.

The male victim is in his early 40s. His wife is in her late 30s.

Both were transported to Community Regional Medical Center, where they were in critical but stable condition.

Information on the suspects was not released.