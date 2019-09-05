Suspect arrested six years after deadly home invasion robbery in Reedley

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly home invasion robbery in Reedley six years ago, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday.

The suspect, identified as Rene Rodriguez, was arrested Aug. 30 by detectives with MAGEC, according to a news release.

Authorities located Rodriguez at his home in Monterey. He was booked into Fresno County jail on charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery. His bail set at $3.25 million.

A retired detective with the sheriff’s Homicide Unit who now works on cold cases re-visited the case and gathered more information that pinpointed Rodriguez as the suspect. The detective secured an arrest warrant, and MAGEC carried out the the warrant and arrested Rodriguez.

On Oct. 27, 2013, deputies were called out to Reedley on a call of a home invasion robbery. Two armed, masked men had showed up posing as law enforcement and forced their way into the house.

The homeowner was armed and and confronted the two would-be robbers. Shots were fired, leaving one of the suspects dead and the homeowner wounded.

The second suspect fled the scene.

Detectives discovered more than 100 pounds of processed marijuana that the suspects were attempting to steal, according to the sherriff’s office.

The suspect killed was 28-year-old Israel Gomez Jr. of Visalia. The homeowner, who was not identified by the sheriff’s office, recovered from his injuries.

According to the news release, even though Rodriguez didn’t kill Gomez, he can be held legally responsible for his death because it happened during the home invasion.

The sheriff office is asking for anyone with more information about Rodriguez to call the department at 559-600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org.