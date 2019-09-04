After chase, Madera police find stolen car suspect chilling in a chair

Alonzo Barajas is taken into custody after a stolen car chase in Madera. Madera Police Department

A man who tried to elude police at the end of a high-speed chase in Madera by shedding his shirt and shoes and relaxing in a chair was taken into custody early Wednesday.

He was identified as Alonzo Barajas. The pursuit of the stolen car began on Highway 99 near Fourth Street. Police said Barajas sped off the highway and the chase continued on city streets until Barajas drove onto a dead-end road and ran. A helicopter helped police find him sitting outside a shed and he was taken into custody.

He was booked on the auto theft charges. Barajas was already on probation on another stolen car charge.