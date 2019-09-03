Police seize pistol, high-capacity magazine in Fresno arrest

Fresno police arrested Oscar Reyes-Cruz, 20, on weapons and high-capacity magazine charges Monday. Fresno Police Department

Police confiscated a .45 caliber handgun and a high-capacity magazine after a traffic stop Monday in central Fresno, and also arrested a 20-year-old Turlock man.

He was identified as Oscar Reyes-Cruz.

Police reported that officers were patrolling near Parkway Drive and Olive Avenue just west of Highway 99 about 11 p.m. when they pulled over a Chrysler 300 for a minor traffic violation. One officer spotted a firearm magazine on the floorboard of the car and ordered the driver and passenger out of the vehicle.

The Glock pistol and a magazine containing 19 cartridges were found nearby. Reyes-Cruz admitted possessing the weapon for protection. A records check determined that he was not the owner of the weapon and he was booked on multiple weapons charges.