Shooting mystery in Fresno’s Tower District leaves teenager in critical condition

An 18-year-old man was shot Sunday in Fresno’s Tower District.

No arrests have been made. A motive for the violence remained unclear Monday.

Officer located the man at 9:43 p.m. at a home near Roosevelt and Belmont avenue.

The man suffered at least one gunshot wound to his stomach. Authorities rushed him to Community Regional Medical Center where he is listed in critical but stable condition, according to Fresno police Lt. Bill Dooley.

The victim told police he was shot in the alley behind the home by an unidentified gunman.

Police could not find any evidence of a shooting in the alley. Detectives canvassed the neighborhood looking for witnesses and surveillance video, Dooley said.

Investigators have not released a description of the shooter.