Hanford teen shot while visiting family in Fresno, police say

Hanford teen shot while visiting family in Fresno A 17-year-old Hanford boy was shot Sept. 1 while visiting family in Fresno, California, police say. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A 17-year-old Hanford boy was shot Sept. 1 while visiting family in Fresno, California, police say. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Fresno police are looking for at least two people after a 17-year-old male from Hanford was shot in West Fresno on Sunday.

Capt. Mark Salazar said the teen was inside the Martin Luther King Square apartment complex around 11 a.m. when nine shots rang out from a vehicle. At least one bullet hit the teenager in the upper body. The car fled the scene.

The boy was awake and talking with first responders, but the wound was serious. He was taken to the hospital to undergo surgery.

Police are looking for a light-colored vehicle with at least two suspects inside, described as African American men.

Salazar said he isn’t sure if the shooting is gang-related, but the boy isn’t involved in gangs.

The complex is across from Edison High School and Computech Middle School.

Interim Police Chief Andy Hall was deploying more resources to the neighborhood in the hopes of stopping any spikes in violence.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Fresno police at 559-621-7000.