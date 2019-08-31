Crime
One person killed in alleged DUI crash in central Fresno
A man was booked on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter early Saturday, after Fresno police say he crashed into several parked vehicles, killing his passenger.
Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley said the deadly crash happened around 12 a.m. at Fulton and Divisadero streets.
When officers arrived they found the injured driver, described as a man in his 20s, walking around the vehicle, holding his head. A male passenger was located on the floorboard of the car. He was unresponsive with no pulse.
Officers performed CPR on the male and were able to regain a temporary pulse before it faded. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not released.
Police believe the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed on Fulton when he struck five vehicles. The vehicles were unoccupied and no one else was injured. Police have not released the driver’s name.
