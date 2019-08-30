Police: Mom driving drunk with children in car hits pedestrian

10 tips for pedestrians to stay out of harm’s way in an automotive world It's good to review tips to keep pedestrians safe to remind ourselves how to get where we're going safely. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It's good to review tips to keep pedestrians safe to remind ourselves how to get where we're going safely.

A Hanford mother is accused of hitting a pedestrian while driving drunk with her two toddlers in the car, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Desiree Monique Parker, 32, allegedly hit a man in her two-door black Pontiac on Thursday outside the Smart and Final on Lacey Boulevard.

When officers arrived just before 7 p.m., Parker had fled, police said in a news release.

The victim, who was not identified, was lying on the ground with his face covered in blood. He was unable to move or speak and was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center with serious injuries.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

An officer found Parker on Wilson Lane and Lacey Boulevard a short time later. Her children, ages 2 and 4 years old, were in the car with her. She was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

Marijuana and drug paraphernalia was found in her car after a search, Hanford police say.

She was arrested on suspicion of DUI causing injury, hit and run causing injury, child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked into the Kings County Jail on $165,000 bail.

Both her children were given to Child Protective Services, police said.