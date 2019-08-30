Underage drinking, injuries and assaults: Fresno State fraternity suspended

What is hazing? Hazing is any activity expected of someone joining or participating in a group that humiliates, degrades, abuses, or endangers them regardless of a person’s willingness to participate. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hazing is any activity expected of someone joining or participating in a group that humiliates, degrades, abuses, or endangers them regardless of a person’s willingness to participate.

The Sigma Chi fraternity at Fresno State has been suspended through the fall semester in connection with instances of underage alcohol consumption, physical assaults and noise violations at a May event, the university announced Friday.

A fraternity member suffered unspecified injuries at the event and information has been forwarded to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, according to university spokeswoman Lisa Boyles.

The university and its athletics department have also taken action unspecified actions against unnamed student-athletes involved in the event, according to Boyles, who cited privacy laws and university policy for not being more specific about the players or their alleged conduct. The reported violations took place at a fraternity-sponsored event on May 5.

She added that the university was unable to substantiate findings against any single individual due to “the lack of sufficient reliable evidence,” but “the university remains willing to reopen its investigation should new reliable evidence emerge.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sigma Chi was immediately placed on suspension in May when the university received the misconduct reports, Boyles said.

Sigma Chi must complete a risk management program and other unspecified conditions to regain recognition and most privileges by Feb. 3, 2020. However, the fraternity will not regain the right to serve alcohol to students of legal age until May 25, 2020. The fraternity will be allowed two chapter meetings a month to discuss risk management programs, business and philanthropy.

Boyles quoted Dr. Frank Lamas, vice president for student affairs as saying:

“We expect our students to be responsible and comply with University policies while ensuring the safety of other students. We hope our students ... will learn, grow and develop from this situation.”

Boyles said the university review included “numerous steps to assess fully what occurred and to allow for appropriate due process,” and that the university’s police deparment submitted its report to the Dean of Students Office and then to the district attorney’s office. Subsequently, the Dean of Students Office directed its own review. Lamas heard the fraternity’s appeal.

Boyles said that the University was willing to reopen its investigation should new reliable evidence emerge. Anonymous tips may be submitted to the Fresno State Police Department at http://www.fresnostate.edu/adminserv/police/service/tipnow.html or by phone at 559-278-8400.