The verdict’s in on man who kidnapped, sexually assaulted nanny

Joseph Ward, the man accused of sexually assaulting and kidnapping a nanny in northeast Fresno, was found guilty of all counts by a Fresno County Superior Court jury on Thursday.

The 35-year-old Ward was facing his third strike and could be sentenced to life in prison.

Throughout his nearly two-week trial, Ward steadfastly maintained police arrested the wrong man. But the jury didn’t spend much time reaching a decision. They began deliberating Wednesday afternoon and reached a decision about 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

Ward is accused of attacking a 25-year-old nanny on June 22, 2018, in the northeast Fresno home where she worked. The nanny was out for a morning walk near Woodward Park with the child she cares for when Ward is alleged to have followed her home and sexually assaulted her. He also is accused of stealing her money from an ATM machine before fleeing in her car.

This story will be updated.