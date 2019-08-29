Fresno high school student reports abduction try at school gate, police say

Fresno police Thursday morning were searching for a man near Sunnyside High School after a female student reported that the suspect attempted to grab her as she entered the school gates.

Lt. Mark Hudson said the suspect was described as a black male in his mid-20s, about 5-feet, 5-inches tall and 180 pounds, with dreadlocks, who was wearing a black T-shirt and black jeans.

The student reported the abduction try occurred on the Peach Avenue side of the school.