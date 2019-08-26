Former Clovis Police Department employee arrested on sex charges involving a minor

Former Clovis Police Department employee Mitchell Singh was arrested Monday for alleged multiple sex crime charges with a minor, police reported. Clovis Police Department

A former Clovis Police Department employee was arrested Monday for alleged multiple sex crime charges, police reported.

Mitchell Singh, 26, was taken into custody Monday morning after investigation of possible sexual misconduct allegations with a minor under 14 years old.

The victim’s family alerted Clovis police Sunday and detectives learned Singh allegedly met the victim in 2015 while working at a summer camp.

Clovis police say the first sexual misconduct occurred in 2017 and allege more than 30 unlawful acts occurred, including lewd acts and continual sexual acts.

Singh is a former employee of the Clovis Police Department, working as a community service officer — a non-sworn civilian position. He was released from probationary employment with the city in July. His release from employment was unrelated to the alleged charges, Clovis police said.

Police said all alleged acts of sexual misconduct occurred while Singh was off duty and not acting in his capacity as a city employee.

Detectives were questioning Singh, who will be booked into Fresno County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective Ryan Swank at 559-324-3425.