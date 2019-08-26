Foot-tall men, drugs and a naked baby; couple arrested running in traffic

A man and woman from Hanford were arrested on child endangerment charges early Sunday after police said they were starting fires while under the influence of drugs with a six-month-old baby nearby.

Juliana Hernandez, and Ismael Santiago, both 20, were found by officers near Tenth Avenue and East Elm Street. The pair were hallucinating and believed they were being chased by tiny, foot-tall men. Callers said they were shouting for help while jumping in front of cars. Officers reported the pair shouted “shoot him!” at someone under a car, and Santiago was on his hands and knees, attempting to light grass on fire. Hernandez was holding the baby, who was naked except for a soiled diaper, according to the report.

Officers determined the pair were under the influence, and the baby was sent to a hospital to check for exposure to drugs. The baby was then turned over to Child Protective Services. At the home of Hernandez and Santiago, officers found drugs and clothes which had been set afire.