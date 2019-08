Visalia police are searching for a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 26-year-old man late Sunday night in the 300 block of Northwest Third Street.

The victim was identified as William Watley. The stabbing took place just before 11 p.m., where police found Watley and rushed him to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Anyone with information related is asked to contact detective Cummings at 559-713-4722.