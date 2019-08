Teng Xiong Merced County Sheriff's Office

A 45-year-old Winton man is being held in the Merced County jail as part of an investigation of sex crimes involving minors, the sheriff’s office in Merced reported.

Teng Xiong, also known as “Art Jones,” possibly committed the offences while working as an elementary school teacher, a sheriff’s spokesman reported. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call detective Martha Martinez at 209-385-7472.