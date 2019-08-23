Man stabbed in chest outside casino. Deputies looking for information on suspect

Kings County Sheriff’s Office release this image of a man they suspect to be involved in a stabbing that occurred Aug. 22., 2019 outside Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino in Lemoore. The stabbing send a man to the hospital. Office of the Sheriff, County of Kings

Detectives with the Kings County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a stabbing that happened in the parking lot outside Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino.

Deputies were called to the casino around 9:30 p.m. Thursday and found a man with a stab wound to the chest. The victim was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno for treatment, according to a new release from the Sheriff’s office.

Detectives called to the scene determined the stabbing had occurred in the casino’s south parking lot, though witness were unable to provide details about what happened. A possible suspect was caught on camera.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 559-852-2807.