Women with infant robbed outside Fresno baby store by men with guns. Police look for suspect

Suspects Christopher Kollenkark, left, and Julian Gonzalez. Gonzalez has not been found. Special to The Bee

Two men with guns allegedly robbed women with an infant outside a Fresno baby store Sunday, and police are still looking for one suspect.

Fresno police are still looking for suspect Julian Gonzalez, 26, of Fresno.

The armed robbery occurred around 1:15 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot outside a Buy Buy Baby store located in the River Park Shopping Center in north Fresno.

“When officers arrived, two female adult victims told them they had just finished shopping in Buy Buy Baby and while loading a 3-week-old infant into their vehicle, they were approached by two male suspects armed with handguns,” police wrote in a news release. “The suspects demanded the victim’s wallet, to which she complied and handed them her purse. The suspects ran and got into a nearby waiting vehicle. The victims were unharmed and immediately notified the Fresno Police Department.”

Another suspect, Christopher Kollenkark, 21, of Fresno turned himself into police Tuesday after he was identified through surveillance footage and witness statements, police said. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail for one count of robbery.

Kollenkark’s vehicle was previously found abandoned in northwest Fresno, police said.

Anyone with information about where Gonzalez may be is asked to call the Fresno Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP (7867), where tips can be made anonymously and may result in a cash reward.