Clovis police arrest 3 in theft of classic 57 Chevy

Clovis police on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, took three people into custody in connection with the theft of a classic car in early July.

The 1957 Chevrolet was taken out of a back yard on July 10. Sgt. Jim Munro said investigators identified three suspects and served a warrant. The three men arrested were identified as Jermaine Fuller, 37, of Fresno; Michael Fuller, 40, of Fresno; and Dashawn Roland, 26, of Fresno.

Munro said the car has not been yet recovered.