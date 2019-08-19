Dinuba man, 22, sought in fatal shooting

Jose Manuel Lopez Dinuba Police Department

A Dinuba man, 22, is sought by police in connection with a fatal shooting and the stabbing of another victim on Aug. 6.

He was identified as Jose Manuel Lopez.

Police report that the shooting took place shortly after 7 p.m. in the 500 block of East Yale Avenue where the victim was found and the injured victim was rushed to a hospital. Lopez is 5-feet 10-inches tall and 180 pounds and is believed to be driving a silver Hyundai Elantra. Lopez is armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him is asked to call police at 559-591-5914, ext. 210.