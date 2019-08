Drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno Fresno police are investigating a drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno on Monday Aug. 19, 2019 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fresno police are investigating a drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno on Monday Aug. 19, 2019

Fresno police were investigating a drive-by shooting at South Walnut and East Garrett avenues on Monday, where witnesses reported at least ten gunshots were fired.

The shooting took place about 8:45 a.m. Police were alerted to the incident by the department’s ShotSpotter system. Lt. Mark Hudson said that no injuries were reported.