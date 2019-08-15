Madera County Sheriff’s arrest two suspects in murder investigation

Fresno Bee

Madera County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two suspects from a murder investigation.

Alan Gustavo Mendez, 25, was arrested for murder Thursday and Bridy Juletzi Cruz Arzate, 22, arrested for accessory to murder following an investigation that took nearly six months.

The incident occurred on the morning of Feb. 1, when officers received a call of a possible dead body near an abandoned house in the 21000 block of Avenue 9 in Madera County, according to a Madera County Sheriff’s press release.

Deputies found the body of 30-year-old Sergio Lopez, a resident of Los Angeles County.

Detectives ruled his death a homicide and recovered evidence from the scene, taking possession of Lopez’s vehicle that eventually pointed to a possible suspect.

It also led to a potential accomplice who deputies believed disposed of evidence after the alleged murder.

Mendez and Cruz Arzate, who are both from Caruthers, were booked in the Madera County Department of Corrections.