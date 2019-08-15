He stopped after a crash, then other driver opened fire, Visalia police say

A Visalia driver was reportedly targeted by a gunman after a minor traffic collision in the south valley city Wednesday night, police reported.

The incident took place about 5:42 p.m. as the victim was stopped at North Plaza Drive and West Riggin Avenue, according to Sgt. Chris Jennings.

His car was hit from behind by what he described as a “blue car.” When the victim stepped out to check for damage, an argument with the other driver ensued. The victim said that he drove away as the other driver pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds at the his car. The victim sped home and called police, but was not able to provide a detailed description of the assailant or his car.

Witnesses are asked to call police at 559-713-4937.