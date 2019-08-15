20-year-old crossing street killed, driver arrested on DUI charges

A Visalia man was booked on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance after a 20-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by his pickup Wednesday night in Visalia, police reported.

The driver was identified as Kenneth Bates, 50.

Sgt. Mark Feller said the collision took place about 9:15 p.m. as Jennifer Pinkham, 20, of Visalia was crossing South Giddings Street mid block north of Vasser Avenue. Bates was northbound on Giddings in a Ford F-150. Pinkham was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries. Bates was evaluated by drug recognition officers, who made the arrest.