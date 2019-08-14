Walmart in Clovis evacuated due to ‘unsubstantiated’ bomb threat, police say

Bomb threat at Clovis Walmart The Clovis police and fire departments, with the help of Fresno police, responded to a bomb threat at the Walmart on Herndon in Clovis on Wednesday afternoon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Clovis police and fire departments, with the help of Fresno police, responded to a bomb threat at the Walmart on Herndon in Clovis on Wednesday afternoon.

The Walmart Supercenter on Herndon Avenue in Clovis was evacuated Thursday afternoon due to a bomb threat that turned out to be unsubstantiated, police said.

Police received a call from Walmart around 2 p.m. that the store had received a phone call that there was a bomb inside the building and it was going to be detonated, Clovis Police Sgt. John Willow said.

Walmart had already started to voluntarily evacuate the building as police arrived.

“We were able to get in here and secure the perimeter and lock it down and get all the cars out of the way and get all the customers and all the employees shuttled off in the meeting area,” Willow said.

Employees were allowed back in at 4:10 p.m. though the store remained closed while Clovis officers along with assistant from a Fresno Police K-9 unit searched the building for any suspicious items or packages.

Customers were turned away as the doors were locked. A Walmart employee said the store would be closed “until further notice.”

Willow said there was no evidence that the threat was real.

“We have nothing to believe that at this point in time,” Willow said. “We’re still going to investigate it.”

Willow added the scene was “extremely calm and orderly” in spite of the scare.

“It was just crowded and a lot of the vehicles were funneling out,” he said. “It worked out smooth.”