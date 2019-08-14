Gang signs, and a gun: Fresno police interrupt music video shoot

A loaded, .40 caliber handgun reportedly stolen in 2014 was recovered by police Tuesday night. Fresno Police Department

Police on Tuesday night arrested a 16-year-old juvenile armed with a stolen .40 caliber handgun after interrupting the apparent filming of a music video in central Fresno.

The incident took place near the intersection of College and Franklin avenue, according to a police spokesman, where officers responded to a 911 call. The caller reported that a group was drinking alcohol, flashing gang signs and filming. One of the juveniles was waving the weapon in the air.

One juvenile male who matched the description provided by the caller was contacted, and officers located a gun magazine inside his pocket loaded with 12 .40 caliber cartridges, the spokesman reported. The juvenile then admitted he had a handgun hidden inside his pants. Officers removed the Smith & Wesson model SD40 VE semi-automatic handgun, later found to be stolen in 2014.

The juvenile admitted to being an active member of the College Street Bulldogs. He was arrested for several firearm-related charges and booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Hall.